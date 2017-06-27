Luis Manzano pinaiyak si Jessy Mendiola sa kanilang 1st anniv

Luis Manzano shared the reaction of Jessy Mendiola sa kanyang anniversary gift para sa dalaga.
Bukod kasi sa date, binigyan ni Luis ang girlfriend ng poodle. Napaiyak ang dalaga habang karay-karay nya ang pinangalanang si Chewy.
Nag-date ang dalawa over the weekend at binati ni Luis si Jessy sa kanyang Instagram account.
“Happy Anniversary to you Wowow 🙂 thank you for leaving a smile on my face after a year and looking forward to many more 🙂 Your strength day in and day out never fails to impress me and amazing would be an understatement to describe you 😍 I wowow you! :)”
Kinilig naman ang kanilang followers sa gesture na ito ni Luis.
