DU30 buhay na buhay, ayon sa Palasyo

IGINIIT ng Palasyo na buhay na buhay si Pangulong Duterte matapos namang madalang na makita ng publiko.

“First and foremost, he is alive and well, he’s very well. He is just busy doing what he really needs to do,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito’y matapos namang halos isang linggo nang walang opisyal na iskedyul si Duterte, kung saan ang pinakahuli ay noong dumalaw sa evacuation center sa Iligan City at sa Cagayan de Oro noong isang linggo.

“The President, you know, as you’ve seen, he’s been very much in the public eye but that doesn’t — being out of the public eye that is when he is able to really do office work. He signs papers, he reads, he consults. He’s actually very busy,” dagdag ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na ang mahalaga ay kontrolado ni Duterte ang sitwasyon sa bansa.

“But the thing that he is very important to note is that he’s on top of every situation. He is aware of what’s happening. He’s updated regularly. He’s updated regularly, he reads, he views… He listens to this and he is quite aware…,” ayon kay Abella.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na dapat nang masanay ang lahat sa istilo ng pamumuno ni Duterte.

“And again, you know, this is just his, like we said, working style and it was not meant to cast aspersions upon anybody. But this is the way he works,” giit pa ni Abella.

Matatandaang unang hindi sinipot ni Duterte ang pagdiriwang ng ika-119 anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan noong Hunyo 12, 2017 at simula noo’y madalang nang makita ng publiko.