Kulungan ni Imee Marcos inihahanda na sa Kamara

Mistulang pinagbantaan ni House committee on good government and public accountability chairman at Surigao del Norte Rep. Johnny Pimentel si Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

Sinabi ni Pimentel na inihahanda na sa Kamara de Representantes ang magiging kulungan ni Marcos kung hindi ito sisipot sa pagdinig sa Hulyo 25 kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng mga sasakyan ng kanyang probinsya gamit ang buwis na nakolekta sa sigarilyo.

“If she does not show up, her arrest and detention is as sure as the sun rising tomorrow,” ani Pimentel. “We had the chamber prepared right after Governor Marcos publicly declared that she will dodge our July 25 hearing, despite our subpoena and show cause order compelling her to explain satisfactorily why she should not be held in contempt for her brazen defiance.”

Sinabi ni Pimentel na ligtas ang pagkukulungan kay Marcos. “…though she might miss certain luxuries, considering the high life she’s accustomed to.”

Hindi dumalo si Marcos sa mga naunang pagdinig ng komite kaya nagpalabas na ito ng subpoena. Kung muling hindi sisipot, maaaring magpalabas ang Kamara ng warrant of arrest laban sa kanya.

Nakakulong pa rin sa Kamara ang anim na opisyal ng Ilocos Norte provincial government na hindi umano nagsabi ng totoo at umiiwas sa pagsagot sa katangungan ng mga kongresista sa mga naunang pagdinig.

Sa panayam ng media, sinabi ni Marcos na pinayuhan siya ng kapatid na si dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos na huwag pumunta sa pagdinig.

“I want to explain myself in Congress but others said I should not. Bongbong told me I could also be detained,” saad ng gubernadora.

Sinabi ni Pimentel na mas tiyak na makukulong si Marcos kung hindi ito pupunta.

“The governor has already tried to explain in media interviews where the money went, how it was spent, and so on. Why can’t she just dutifully show up at our hearing, hand in the documents that her staff couldn’t produce, recount her remarks under oath, and submit herself to a proper cross-examination by the committee?”