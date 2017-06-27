Sinong may gusto ng P94M jackpot ng Grand Lotto? By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P94 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola mamayang gabi (Miyerkules). Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumama sa P89.2 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Lunes ng gabi. Ang winning number combination ay 15-54-44-35-49-06. Umabot sa P19.35 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ang dalawang mananaya ng tig-P200,000 matapos makuha ang limang numero. Tig-P2,480 naman ang 311 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 7,564 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

