Pamilya kinatay

Natagpuang patay ang isang 53-anyos na ginang, kanyang anak na babae, at tatlong apo sa loob ng kanilang bahay sa San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, Martes ng umaga, matapos pagsasaksakin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin. Kinakitaan ng saksak sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan si Auring Dizon, anak niyang si Estrella, 35; at mga apong sina Donny Carlos, 11; Ella Carlos, 7; at Dexter Carlos Jr., 1, ayon sa ulat ng Bulacan provincial police. Nadiskubre ni Dexter Carlos Sr., mister ni Estrella, ang bangkay ng mag-anak sa loob ng kanilang bahay sa North Ridge Royal Subdivision, Brgy. Sto Cristo, dakong alas-9. Bago ito’y kauuwi lang ni Dexter Sr. mula sa trabaho, pero di agad nakapasok ng bahay dahil walang sumasagot sa kanyang pagtawag. Dahil doo’y napilitan siyang umakyat ng bakod, at nasilip mula sa bintana ang nakahandusay na biyenan, ayon sa pulisya. Nang magtungo naman sa back door ay natagpuan ni Dexter Sr. na nakahandusay din sa labas ang misis na si Estrella. Natagpuang walang pang-ibabang saplot si Auring, habang si Estrella’y nakitang walang damit, ayon sa ulat. Nang makapasok na sa bahay ay natagpuan din ni Dexter Sr. ang tatlo niyang anak na nakakulong sa silid, pawang may mga saksak, at wala na ring buhay. Inaalam pa ng pulisya kung sinong nasa likod ng mga pagpatay. (John Roson)

