Ika-5 panalo target ng Cignal sa PSL All-Filipino

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Baliwag Star Arena)

5 p.m. Cherrylume vs Cocolife

7 p.m. Generika-Ayala vs Cignal

Team Standings:

Pool C: Foton (5-1); Cignal (4-1); Petron (4-2); Generika-Ayala (2-3)

Pool D: F2 Logistics (4-2); Sta. Lucia (2-4); Cocolife (1-4); Cherrylume (0-5)

PAKAY ng Cignal HD Spikers na masungkit ang ikalimang panalo sa anim na laban sa pagharap nito sa Generika-Ayala LifeSavers sa huling laro sa preliminaries ngayon ng 2017 Philippine Super Liga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference sa Baliwag Star Arena sa Baliuag, Bulacan.

Bagaman buo na ang quarterfinals lineup ng liga ay magsasagupa ang Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors at Cocolife Asset Managers sa ganap na alas-5 ng hapon bago sundan ng salpukan sa pagitan ng HD Spikers at Lifesavers sa alas-7 ng gabi.

Inupuan ng Foton ang liderato sa Pool C kahit nadumihan ang kartada nito matapos na matalo ito ng Petron Blaze Spikers sa loob ng limang set noong Sabado sa Batangas City.

Ngunit kahit pa makuha ng Cignal ang ikalimang panalo at makatabla sa Foton mamaya ay mahuhulog pa rin ito sa No. 2 spot sa likod ng Tornadoes sa Pool C.

Makakaharap ng Tornadoes ang patuloy sa naghahanap sa unang panalo na Cherrylume sa do-or-die quarters dahil sa mas mababang quotient ng Iron Lady Warriors kontra sa Asset Managers.

Magsasagupa naman sa quarterfinals pairing ang Cignal kontra Cocolife habang haharapin ng Petron ang Sta. Lucia. Makakatapat naman ng Generika-Ayala ang defending champion F2 Logistics sa quarterfinals na magsisimula sa Huwebes sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Gagamitin naman ng Cignal ang huli nitong laro upang itaktak ang kalawang ng mga manlalaro sa pangunguna ng mapanganib na tatluhan nina Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino at national team member Jovelyn Gonzaga.

“We can’t afford to be complacent,” sabi lamang ni Cignal coach George Pascua, na huling itinulak ang Petron Blaze Spikers sa pagwawalis sa torneo tungo sa titulo dalawang taon ang nakaraan. “Things are going tough from here. We have to work hard because everybody is also preparing as well.”

Matapos mabigo sa Tornadoes, agad bumalikwas ang HD Spikers sa pagdomina nito sa matinding karibal na Blaze Spikers sa harap mismo ng dumagsa na manonood.

Nagtulong ang troika nina Daquis, Gonzaga at Tubino sa paggiba sa depensa nina middle blockers Mika Reyes, Remy Palma at Ria Meneses upang makamit ang panalo at 4-1 kartada.

Ikinatatakot naman ni Pascua ang makakaharap na koponan na kayang makapagsagawa ng masaklat na upset sa patuloy na nagpapakitang gilas na Generika-Ayala.

Ito ay dahil sa huling laro ng Lifesavers ay inilantad nito ang kahinaan ng Tornadoes sa unang dalawang set bago na lamang itinakas ng huli ang panalo sa matira-matibay na ikalimang set.

“We’re playing each game as if it is our last,” sabi ni Generika-Ayala coach Francis Vicente. “Our morale is high after giving Foton a scare. The players realized they are also capable of winning over the heavyweights of the league.”

“We want to finish the preliminaries on a high note then let’s see what will happen in the quarterfinals. All we’ll do is to work hard, play hard and hope for the best,” sabi pa nito.