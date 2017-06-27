Baby girl ang unang anak nina Bossing at Pauleen By Jun Nardo Bandera

INILABAS sa Facebook page ng Eat Bulaga ang gender ng magiging anak nina Vic Sotto at Pauleen Luna-Sotto bago sila lumipad patungong Hong Kong. Kanya-kanya munang team ang Eat Bulaga Dabarkads na kasama sa video. Team Lebron James ‘yung lalaki ang hula habang Team Jessica Sotto naman ang sa babae. Sa huling parte kung saan kumain ng parang choco-lollipop sina Bossing at Poleng saka lumabas na babae ang magiging panganay nila, huh! Bale ang daughter kay Pauleen ang ikatlong anak na babae ni Bossing after Danica (kay Dina Bonnevie) at Paulina (kay Paula Luz).

