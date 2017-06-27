Maine pinagkaguluhan sa Hong Kong, Anjo instant bodyguard at hawi boy By Jun Nardo Bandera

PUMAPEL na Hawi Boy ni Maine Mendoza si Anjo Yllana pagdating nila sa Hong Kong airport kahapon. Nagkagulo ang mga Pinoy na nakakita sa kanya kaya kinailangang bakuran ni Anjo ang dalaga. Panay ang tanong ng fans nina Maine at Alden Richards kung susunod ba ang binata sa HK. Sumalang muna kasi sa Sunday PinaSaya kahapon ang Pambansang Bae. Inasahan nilang sasabay siya kina Mr. Tony Tuviera (ng TAPE, Inc.) at Paolo Ballesteros sa kanilang flight. Pero wala ni anino ng Pambasang Bae nang mag-groupie ang ilang EB Dabarkads na pinost ni Paolo sa Instagram account niya. Panay ang tanong tuloy ng netizens kung susunod pa ba siya sa Hong Kong

Siyempre, feel din ng AlDub Nation na magsama ang kanilang idolo sa HK. Last year kasi nu’ng nagbakasyon ang Dabarkads doon, hindi rin nakasunod si Alden.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.