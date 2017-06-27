Jennylyn pinatunayan ang pagiging RomCom Queen By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BIGYANG-DAAN natin ang ilang e-mail mula sa mga fans nina Jennylyn Mercado at Gil Cuerva na adik na adik sa Pinoy version ng Koreanovelang My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad. “Hi po. Gusto ko lang iparating sa Kapuso Network na religiously ay sinusubaybayan namin ang MLFTS. Gabi-gabi ay hindi kami uma-absent sa pagtutok kina Matteo at Steffi. Actually, napanood ko rin po yung MLFTS ng Korea, this is the reason kung bakit inaabangan din namin ang Filipino version nito,” ayon sa isang avid reader ng BANDERA. Gabi-gabi ay hindi kami uma-absent sa pagtutok kina Matteo at Steffi. Actually, napanood ko rin po yung MLFTS ng Korea, this is the reason kung bakit inaabangan din namin ang Filipino version nito,” ayon sa isang avid reader ng BANDERA. Sabi naman ng isa pang loyal supporter ni Jennylyn, “Ibang klase talaga ang RomCom Queen! Si Jen lang talaga ang makakagawa ng ganyan. Mapadrama, mapacomedy at mapa-romance, kering-keri niya. Kaya para sa amin, perfect sa kanya ang title na Ultimate Star!” Ito naman ang message ng isang supporter ni Gil Cuerva, “Ang sincere lang ng acting ni Gil. Sa mga nagsasabi na parang tuod umarte si Matteo, please lang panoorin n’yo muna yung original ng Korea saka kayo mangnega. For us, perfect ang atake ni Gil sa role. Kaya please lang, stop the hate!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.