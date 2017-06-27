Tumbok Karera Tips, June 27, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Alfie; TUMBOK – (5) Caloocan Zap; LONGSHOT – (4) Gil’s Pet

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Play It Safe; TUMBOK – (3) Kailuphia; LONGSHOT – (1) Florida Blanca

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Jade’s Treasure; TUMBOK – (5) Valkyrie; LONGSHOT – (4) Copernicus

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Ava Jing Pot Pot/Medaglia Espresso; TUMBOK – (4) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (2) El Mundo

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Hidden Eagle; TUMBOK -(6) Zapima; LONGSHOT – (4) Dowry

Race 6 : PATOK – (8) The Executive; TUMBOK -(9) River Mist; LONGSHOT – (2) Avenue Shopper/Blue Orchid

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Geneva; TUMBOK – (8) Geologist; LONGSHOT- (5) Abakada/Wid Due Respect

