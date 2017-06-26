Nangangarap magkaroon ng tindahan

Sulat mula kay Janice ng Cabcaben, Marives, Bataan

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Mahirap lang ang pamilya namin, ako ang panganay at second year high school lang ang natapos ko ay namasukan na akong katulong. Nagsisikap akong makaipon dahil pangarap kong magkaroon kami ng tindahan. Bale lima kaming magkakapatid at ang tatay at nanay ko naman ay mahina lang ang kita sa pagta-trabaho sa bukid. Gusto ko lang malaman kung matutupad kaya ang pangarap kong magkaroon ng tindahan para dito kukuhanin ng mga magulang ko at kapatid ko ang pang araw-araw nilang gastusin at pangangailangan. Matutupad kaya ang pangarap kong ito at ano ang mga masuwerte kong numero na puwede kong tayaan sa lotto? November 13, 1991 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Janice ng Bataan

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Kapansin-pansing nagtatalay ka ng malinaw at magandang Business Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) sa iyong palad at ang Business Line na ito ay nagpapahiwatig din ng biglang suwerte na darating sa iyong kapalaran sa edad mong 25 at 28 pataas.

Cartomancy:

Two of Hearts, Ace of Diamonds at Queen of Diamonds, ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa dalawang bagay ka susuwertehin, sa pagnenegosyo at sa pakikipagsapalaran na may kaugnayan sa number games.

Itutuloy…

