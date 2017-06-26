Gabriela hinamon na patunayan ang alegasyon ng rape sa Marawi

HINAMON ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang militanteng women’s group na Gabriela na maglabas ng ebidensiya na nagbanta umano ang mga tropa ng gobyerno na gagahasain ang mga babae kung hindi lilikas sa Marawi City.

“The answer to that is to file a complaint, present evidence and prove the allegation,” sabi ni PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos.

Nangako naman si Carlos na hindi kukunsintihin ng PNP ang maling ginagawa ng mga pulis na pinadala sa Marawi.

“The PNP will never tolerate wrongdoings by its members but will protect its personnel when they are doing their job,” dagdag ng Carlos.

Noong isang linggo inakusahan ng Gabriela partylist Arlene Brosas na binantaan ng mga sundalo ang mga babae na gagahasain sila sakaling hindi lilikas sa Marawi City.

“These are alarming accounts which prove that the martial law and President’s rape remarks have actually emboldened the military to dangle rape threats against women in Marawi City. We fear that there are actual victims of rape and we encourage them to speak out and seek justice,” ayon pa kay Carlos.