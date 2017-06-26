P2.5M shabu nakumpiska, 2 naaresto sa Sultan Kudarat Inquirer

NAKUMPISKA ang P2.5 milyong halaga ng shabu matapos maaresto ang dalawang big time na tulak sa Barangay Pinaring, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. Sinabi ni Juvenil Azurin, director ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-ARMM), na inihahanda na ang mga kaso laban kina Jojet Sapal at Abdulfatah Mamalinta na kapwa nakadetine.

Gamit ang cell phone, nakipagtransaksyon ang mga operatiba ng PDEA kina Sapal at Mamalinta para sa P2.5 milyong halaga ng droga sa Barangay Pinaring, Sultan Kudarat.

Idinagdag ni Azurin na nakumpiska mula sa mga suspek ang dalawang .45 caliber pistol.

Sinabi pa ni Azurin na kakasuhan din ang dalawa ng paglabag sa Republic Act 10591, dahil sa pagdadala ng armas kung saan ipinapatupad martial law sa Mindanao.

Noong Sabado, naaresto ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng pulis at PDA sina Datukan Salik at misis na si Fatima matapos ang buy-bust operation sa isang shopping mall sa Cotabato City.

Ayon kay Azurin, kumukuha ng suplay ang mga naarestong suspek sa mga Salik.

