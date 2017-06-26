200 kasong kriminal vs ex-water district official, consultant By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng 200 kasong kriminal ng Ombudsman ang dating head ng Metro La Union Water District at consultant nito dahil sa mga maanomalya umanong transaksyon nito na nagkakahalaga ng P20.8 milyon. Inihain ang kaso sa Sandiganbayan laban kay dating MLUWD general manager Felipe Picazo at consultant na si Conrado Ganaden ng Condor Construction Corp. Sila ay nahaharap sa dalawang kaso ng graft at 198 kaso ng complex crime of malversation through falsification. Ang dating mga board member na sina Zika de Guzman, Victoria San Jose at Rodolfo Daligues ay sinampahan naman ng dalawang kaso ng graft. Pumasok umano ang MLUWD ng consultancy contract sa Condor noong Disyembre 1998. Hindi umano ito dumaan sa public bidding at lumagpas sa P15 milyong pondo na inilaan para dito dahil umabot ito sa P24.4 milyon. Ayon sa Ombudsman walk expertise at track record ang Condor sa construction business na siyang kailangan ng MLUWD. Pinalsipika rin umano ang mga invoices at purchase order para sa pagbili ng P11.3 milyong construction materials sa limang supplier mula Enero 1999 hanggang Setyembre 2000. Inirekomenda ng prosekusyon ang P39.66 milyong piyansa para kina Picazo at Ganaden. Tig-P60,000 naman sina de Guzman, San Jose at Daligues. 30

