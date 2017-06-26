P104M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto hindi tinamaan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P104.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 kagabi.

Kaya posibleng umabot sa P110 milyon ang jackpot prize sa bola sa Martes.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 51-28-36-01-40-56.

Isa lang ang nakakuha ng lima sa winning numbers at nanalo ito ng P280,000.

Tig-P3,800 naman ang 190 mananaya na naka-apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 5,408 na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

