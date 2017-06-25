2-1 Finals lead nahablot ng San Miguel Beermen By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

Laro sa Miyerkules

(Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beer (Game 4, best-of-seven Finals) KUMALAS mula sa dikitang laban ang San Miguel Beermen para matambakan ang TNT KaTropa Texters, 109-97, sa Game 3 ng 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven championship Linggo ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Gumawa si Alex Cabagnot ng 28 puntos para pangunahan ang Beermen na mayroong limang players na umiskor ng double figures. Nag-ambag si Charles Rhodes ng 22 puntos at 20 rebounds, si Chris Ross ay kumana ng 17 puntos, si Marcio Lassiter ay nagdagdag ng 16 puntos at si Arwind Santos ay may 10 puntos para sa San Miguel Beer, na nakubra ang 2-1 bentahe sa kanilang Finals series. Si RR Garcia ang namuno para sa Tropang Texters sa itinalang 19 puntos. Si Joshua Smith ay kumana ng 18 puntos at 14 rebounds habang si Jayson Castro ay may 17 puntos para sa TNT KaTropa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.