Malinis na karta itataya ng Flying V Thunder

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. Racal Motors vs Wangs Basketball

5 p.m. Flying V vs Marinerong Pilipino

Team Standings: Flying V (3-0); Batangas (3-1); Cignal HD (5-2); Racal (2-1); Tanduay (2-1); CEU (2-2); Wangs (2-2); Marinerong Pilipino (1-2); Gamboa (1-3); Zark’s (1-4); AMA (0-4)

ITATAYA ng Flying V ang malinis nitong kartada ngayong hapon sa pagsagupa sa mapanganib na Marinerong Pilipino sa 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City.

Pilit na ipapagpag ng Thunder ang kalawang matapos magpahinga ng 13 araw sa pagtatangka na maipagpatuloy ang kanilang pagwawagi matapos na matira na natatanging koponan na hindi nakakalasap ng kabiguan sa torneo sa bitbit nitong 3-0 panalo-talong karta.

Naniniwala si Flying V coach Eric Altamirano na ang laro kontra sa Skippers ang una sa mahirap nitong susunod na mga laro sa pagpapatuloy ng torneo.

“The next three games will be very tough for us. We’ll face Marinero, Racal and Tanduay, so we’ll use this time to prepare and continue being sharp. Hopefully, di kami maging rusty,” sabi ni Altamirano.

Nagbigay interes naman sa laban ang paglalaro ni Thunder forward Gab Banal kontra sa kanyang kapamilya na ama nito na si Joel at tiyuhin na si Koy na namamahala sa Marinerong Pilipino.

Gayunman, hindi iniisip ng mas nakababatang Banal sa mga pamilyar na katunggali kundi ang mas makatulong sa kanyang koponan.

“I’ll just treat them as a normal team. If I take it personally, I’ll lose focus, so might as well treat them as normal team and get that fourth win. They know what I can do, so I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and from there I’ll adjust,” sabi ng dating pro na si Banal.

Una munang magsasagupa ganap na alas-3 ng hapon ang Racal (2-1) at Wangs Basketball (2-2) bago ang salpukan ng Flying V at Marinerong Pilipino sa alas-5 ng hapon.

Asam ng Alibaba na makabalik sa panalo matapos malasap ang 93-75 kabiguan sa kamay ng Cignal HD Hawkeyes na una nitong kabiguan sa torneo.

Gayunman, nakatuon din sa panalo ang Couriers lalo na matapos nitong itakas ang 88-86 panalo kontra Gamboa Coffee Mix noong nakaraang linggo.