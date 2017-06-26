Amerikanong mister ni Francine Prieto ‘hinuli’ matapos murahin ang immigration officer sa airport

“NASAAN ang hustisya!” Yan ang hinaing ng dating sexy actress na si Francine Prieto matapos ma-detain ang kanyang American husband na si Frank Shotkoski sa Immigration office ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Sa kanyang Facebook post kahapon ng madaling araw ay iki-nuwento ni Francine kung bakit bigla na lang hinold ang kanyang asawa sa Immigration na nakatakda ngang bisitahin siya sa bansa.

Sey ng aktres, minura raw kasi ng asawa niya ang immigration officer sa airport matapos malaglag sa hindi umaandar na escalator sa Centennial Terminal 2. Mabilis din daw siyang pumunta sa airport para saklolohan ang asawa pero hindi siya pinayagan na makita ito.

Kuwento ni Francine, “Do you know anyone na makakatulong sa husband ko? Nasa immigration office siya now sa NAIA Terminal 2 arrival from Singapore nalaglag kasi siya sa escalator na di umaandar at siya unang pasaherong lumabas.

“Napamura siya sa guard, ngayon disrespectful daw siya at hold ng immigration. At mukhang ibabalik siya ng Singapore.

“Haaaay kapwa ko Filipinos, grabe kayo. Palpak naman kasi airport natin, bakit di umaandar ang escalator at wala man lang harang?

“Naaksidente nga at duguan yung tao, nagmura tapos i-blacklist ninyo sa Pinas? More than 20 years na yan pabalik-balik dito, no criminal charges.

“Namura niya guard dahil nga di man lang naisipan harangan ni Koya ‘yung escalator, narinig ng immigration officers, ayun na-detain husband ko bilang American siya at ibabalik daw ng Singapore,” litanya ng aktres.

Bago magtanghali kahapon, nagbigay uli ng update si Francine sa kanyang followers sa FB. Aniya, “Dear Everyone, Thank you for the concern and care, salamat sa lahat lahat ng tumulong at nakipagpuyatan para ma-tulungan kami ng asawa ko.

“Sa Tuesday [June 27] pa lang namin malalaman mula sa main immigration office anong case ni Frank and paano namin maso-solve. Hopefully di mabigat at malift yung paglagay sa blacklist sa kanya.

“Sa mga foreigners, bawal magmura sa airport lalo na to any emplo-yee, kahit maaksidente ka pa bawal magmura. Fly muna siya sa Singapore dahil kung hindi, sa Camp Karingal sa Bicutan daw siya idetain.

Naaksidente ka na nga, kulong ka pa e noh? Saan ang hustisya?!”