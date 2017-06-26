Wow mali: Abby Binay napagkamalang yaya ni Scarlet Snow By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAPAGKAMALANG yaya ni Scarlet Snow si Makati Mayor Abigail Binay when wedding photos of Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho surfaced on social media. “Sorry, Akala ko rin yaya sya ng Bata. Pero ubod din ng yaman yan si Mayor ng Makati, Hindi Lang halata na Mayaman, simple Lang si mayor at mabait. God bless to all of you.” “Sorry ha! Sa totoo lang akala ko talaga yaya ni scarlet yon e ng mabasa ko sa mga comment si binay daw! Omg! Sorry!” “Kaloka ka I was thinking Scarlet’s Ya ya. Next time Ms. Abby mag make up po kayo at konting jewelry.” “Omg! I’m sorry pero akala ko Yaya ng baby nila ang katabi hahahaha si Binay pala yan hahaha.” Simple lang kasi ang outfit ni Mayor Binay when she officiated the wedding.

Even Hayden was bashed and taunted. “Hahaha. Syaang naman ang kagwapuhan ni hayden at sa nanay lang xa napunta!! Ahhaha anong lasa nun ehh.. Hahaha.” “Yan, sorted na mamanahin ni Hayden, matalino talaga si Hayden.” “Congrats Hayden you’re now a millionaire.” In fairness to Hayden, achiever naman siya. Doctor siya and he came from a well-off family at hindi naman siya pinulot sa lupa ni Vicki.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.