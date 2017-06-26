Gretchen todo sorry sa anak ni Marjorie at sa netizens: Nagmamakaawa ako, patawarin n’yo ko!



COMING to her senses, Gretchen Barretto apologized to her niece Claudia Barretto after she lambasted her in her social media account.

“I’m currently in Hong Kong for the weekend, I was hoping to enjoy but no matter what I do, I realize that I am hurting & in the process, I have deeply hurt the ones I love dearly…” say ni La Greta, adding that it was her daughter Dominique who told her na mag-sorry sa anak ni Marjorie Barretto.

“[M]y daughter, Dominique gave me a call yesterday to please reach out to claui & understand her & forgive her, claui is considered Dominique’s little sister & I consider claui my very own child.

“I am lear-ning the very painful way that as a mother, we must be selfless, we must forgo hurt, disappointment, we must be more understanding & patient. We must ignore the pain that our children make us feel, we must embrace them through their flaws & love them UNCONDITIONALLY.

“I Do not want my claui to be Bashed in any way. I Beg for Understanding & forgiveness…please allow us all to Heal peacefully… I ask for forgiveness from my Instagram followers for spreading hurt & bitterness on my post.”

“[I] ask for forgiveness from claui for making her go through this hurt.”

‘Yan ang message ni La Greta. Claudia was happy naman about her aunt’s apology.

“Thank you for this post. I just want you to know that what I said was never meant to offend you nor disrespect you. It was maliciously and wrongfully viewed by the user who decided to take my comment largely out of context. As you know, I’m only starting my career and have yet to truly showcase my intelligence. It’s difficult to do that now because of how nervous I can get sometimes when I’m asked questions.”

“I have yet to get used to it and have yet to learn how to use the correct words. However, I still believe that what I said was not wrong. I hope you see the video, mama.”

‘Yan ang sagot ni Claudia.