Lovi ‘sisid pa more’ sa Palawan kasama ang dyowang foreigner

SISID-SISID muna pag may time ang byuti ni Lovi Poe sa Palawan. Pagkakataon na rin niya ‘yon upang ipakita ang kanyang hot bod.

Sa post ni Lovi sa Instagram ipinaalam niya sa kanyang followers na lisensiyado naman siyang diver.

“I’ve been a licensed diver for years but only got to refresh my memory again now! Oh when adventure knocks on your door..#CestLovi.”

Kasama ng GMA Premiere Actress sa Palawan ang inspirasyon niyang si Chris Johnson. Doon nila isinebreyt ang birthday ng kanyang minamahal.

“It’s rare for a person to come across someone who’s an adventure himself. Glad to have met someone who pulls me out of my routine-like life and shows me that there’s a whole beautiful out there. Looking forward to downing more Margaritas in every new sunset we see.

“Happy birthday, mon Cher!!! Je suis bien avec toi et je t’aime mon Cheri,” caption ni Lovi.

Sa ilalim ng dagat nagtampisaw sa kaligayahan sina Lovi at Cris, huh!

For sure, ang kaalaman sa pagsisid ay magagamit ni Lovi sa Mulawin vs Ravena kung saan ang character niya ay Diyosa ng Karagatan!