Pia tuloy ang pakikipaglaban para sa karapatan ng mga bakla at tibo By Jun Nardo Bandera Kahit pa inuupakan na ng ilang moralista

NAKIKIISA si Pia Wurtzbach sa selebrasyon ngayong buwan ng tinatawag na Pride Month. Naglabas pa siya ng clips ng ilang top moments sa LGBT sa history ng Miss Universe pageant. Nagbigay rin siya ng ha-limbawa ng beauty queens na nagtatanggol sa LGBT gaya ni Olivia Culpo. Maging siya ay dinepensahan ang karapatan ng mga lesbian, gay, bisexual at transgender sa bansa. Hinikayat ni Miss Universe 2015 na ipakita ang suporta sa pagbibigay ng comment sa kanyang post, “To-lerance should be the norm, not the exception.” ‘Yun nga lang, may mga hindi sumang-ayon sa adbokasiya ni Pia kung mababasa ninyo ang ilang komento mula sa netizen, pero meron din namang humanga at sumuporta sa pagtatanggol niya sa LGBT. Ayon pa nga sa beauty queen, “Let freedom reign. Whatever your status or identity, there’s not better time to share what you know and show who you are.” Basta si Pia, patuloy lang ang pagpapalabas ng impormasyon upang maging aware ang mga Pinoy sa HIV/AIDS kahit na nga binabanatan pa siya.

