Pampasaherong bus naaksidente sa bundok;15 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Labinlima katao ang nasugatan nang maaksidente ang sinakyan nilang pampasaherong bus sa bulubunduking bahagi ng Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, Linggo ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Kabilang sa mga sugatan ang dalawang sanggol na 6 at 7-buwang gulang at tatlong matanda na edad 68, 63, at 62, ayon sa ulat ng MIMAROPA regional police. Sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang Dimple Star bus (ACA-9435) sa gilid ng bundok na nasa tabi ng National Road, Brgy. Nicolas, dakong alas-8:45, ayon sa ulat. Minamaneho noon ni Joey Quintia, 51, ang bus mula Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, patungong San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. May sakay na 20 pasahero ang bus. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na habang tinatahak ng bus ang pababang kalsada, nagloko ang preno nito kaya nawalan ng kontrol sa sasakyan ang driver. Dahil dito’y nagpasya na lang umano ang driver na igilid sa bundok ang bus para mapahinto, at maiwasan ang maaaring mas malala pang insidente, ayon sa pulisya.

