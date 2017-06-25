AFP nangdeklara ng 8 oras na ceasefire para sa Eid’l Fitr

NAGDEKLARA ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ng walong oras na humanitarian ceasefire sa Marawi City bilang pakikiisa sa Eid’l Fitr ng mga Muslim.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Presidential Spokespokesperson Ernesto Abella nagsimula ang walong oras na tigil ng operasyon ng militar alas-6 ng umaga hanggang alas-2 ng hapon ngayong araw.

“This humanitarian ceasefire on part of the military and the government underscores our solidarity with our Muslim brethren as they celebrate the end of Ramadan. It is a sincere gesture which shows respect to the Muslim faith and acknowledges our cultural diversity of our society,” sabi ni Abella.

Tiniyak naman ni Abella na nakahandang bawiin ng gobyerno ang idineklarang humanitarian ceasefire kung nanganib ang seguridad ng mga tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City.

“The halt in military offensive operations, however, would be lifted if any of these conditions become evident: the security of government forces is in jeopardy; there is threat to the safety of civilians; and if the enemy starts firing and our troops as well as other authorities have no recourse but to exercise the right to self-defense,” ayon pa kay Abella.