Bilang ng millennials na may HIV tumataas

Mga millennials ang bumubuo sa malaking bahagi ng mga bagong kaso ng HIV-AIDS sa bansa.

Ikinabahala ito ni Aangat Tayo Rep. Harlin Abayon III dahil nangangahulugan umano na hindi epektibo ang kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa nakamamatay na sakit na ito.

“These figures are clear proof our country needs better education of the Filipino youth on how they care for their sexual health,” ani Abayon, isang registered nurse.

Sampung bata na wala pang 15-anyos ang nahawa ng HIV mula Enero hanggang Abril ngayong taon. Ang 10 ito ay 16 na porsyento ng 63 naitala mula Enero 2012 at walong porsyento ng 121 kaso mula Enero 1984.

“The victims are getting younger and there are many young millennial men having sex with men who get infected with HIV in the process,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Sa unang apat na buwan ng taon, 1,020 na edad 15 hanggang 24 ang nagpositibo sa HIV. Sa edad 25 hanggang 34, ang mga bagong kaso ay 1,653.

“It is necessary to equip them with engaging information modules which the Filipino millennials will understand and propagate those modules via the social media, mainstream media, and the legitimate news outlets.”

Ang National Capital Region ang nakapagtala ng pinakamataas na kaso na umabot sa 37 porsyento. Ang pinagsamang bilang ng Calabarzon, Central Visayas, at Central Luzon ay 37 porsyento at ang Western Visayas at Davao region naman ay may kabuuang walong porsyento.

Sinabi ni Abayon na sa 3,290 bagong kaso 314 ang nahawa ng HIV sa pamamagitan ng transactional o bayad na pakikipagtalik.