Final 4 target ng Lyceum Pirates sa NCAA Season 93 basketball

HINDI pa nakakatuntong ang Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates sa Final Four sapul na sumali ito anim na taon na ang nakakalipas sa National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Kaya naman umaasa na ngayong Season 93 ay tiyak na mananalasa ang Pirates.

Matapos kapusin nang isang buslo upang gulantangin ang UAAP champion La Salle para tumapak sa finals ng Filoil Flying V Premier Cup kamakailan, tila handa na at kumpiyansa ang Pirates na mahahablot ang pinakauna nitong pagsabak sa Final Four sa magbubukas na 93rd NCAA basketball season sa Hulyo 8 sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Aasahan sina CJ Perez, Cameroonian Mike Harry Nzeusseu at ang kambal na sina Jaycee at Jayvee Marceilino na binigyan ng panibagong lakas ang Pirates na hindi pa nakapagtapos sa pinakamataas na ikaanim na puwesto sa anim na taon sapul sumali sa liga upang tagurian bilang isa sa lehitimong contender.

Si Perez ay dating naglaro sa San Sebastian bago lumipat sa Ateneo at ngayon ay parte na sa LPU habang ang 6-foot-5 forward na si Nzeusseu ay naglaro sa kolehiyo sa Cebu bago lumipat sa Pirates. Ang magkapatid na Marcelino ay mga combo guard mula sa Olongapo at lumipat mula sa Adamson.

“We’re really working hard and having guys committed to really win. CJ is there to really help us,” sabi ni LPU coach Michael “Topex” Robinson. “Again, I don’t really have a big lineup, I only have Mike Harry (Nzeusseu), who now is shooting threes.”

“We were lucky they (Marcelinos) landed here and they really want to prove themselves and they energize the team,” sabi nito habang ipinagmamalaki ang pagkakuha rin sa shooter na si Spencer Pretta mula San Sebastian.

Ipinamalas ni Pretta ang kanyang husay matapos na magtala ng limang tres at tumapos sa team-high 17 puntos sa itinala ng LPU na 86-71 quarterfinald panalo kontra San Sebastian.

Mas lumalim sa pagdating nina Perez, Marcelino at Pretta ang beteranong komposisyon ng Pirates na binubuo rin nina team captain Jasper Ayaay, Wilson Baltazar at Reymar Caduyac.

“Right now, we’re really focusing on the now. Wherever our winning will take us is really going to be a blessing for us. I keep challenging the players to be always humble, hungry because we don’t want to get drowned on a glass of water,” sabi pa ni Robinson.