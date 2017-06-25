Wedding nina Zsa Zsa at Conrad matutuloy na, pero…

PARA kay Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, si Conrad Onglao na ang kanyang “forever”. Para sa lahat ng hindi pa nakakaalam, nagkabalikan na nga ang dalawa matapos mabalita ang kontrobersyal nilang paghihiwalay last year na naging resulta ng pagkakansela ng kanilang kasal.

Nag-guest sina Zsa Zsa at Conrad sa Magandang Buhay nitong weekend at dito nga nila ipinahayag kung gaano nila kamahal ang isa’t isa.

Sey ni Conrad, “I guess she’s my life, my life partner. Si Zsa Zsa is very sweet, she’s very thoughtful and extremely generous at heart. I’m always touched by that so I always tell her always be like that.”

Ayon naman kay Zsa Zsa, “He’s also my life partner, somebody that I see for the rest of my life, somebody to be with for the rest of my life. Everybody knows our history already. There was a time that we were apart and. So minsan nasabi ko sa sarili ko na ‘Lord, dapat ba nangyari yon na nagkahiwalay kami?’

“Pero kung hindi nangyari ‘yon siguro mas hindi namin naintindihan ‘yung isa’t isa. So probably we just needed time apart but I don’t know, somebody asked me ‘is love lovelier the second time around?’ totoo din naman yon. I understand now that you truly are my partner for life. I want to grow older with you and enjoy doing all the things that we enjoyed doing together,” ani Zsa Zsa.

Napaiyak naman ang singer-actress nang pasalamatan niya si Conrad sa lahat ng ginagawa nito para sa kanya, “Feeling ko ibinigay ka talaga ni God para sa akin. And thank you also for being there for my children because that’s really very important to me.”

Nang matanong kung matutuloy na ang nakansel nilang wedding, sagot ni Zsa Zsa, “Darating din tayo doon, may inaayos lang.”