Pagpapalit ng name ni Charice pinatulan na rin ng foreign news

NAGING international issue na ang pagpapalit ni Chairce Pempengco ng name niya.

Jake Zyrus na kasi ang bagong assumed name ni Charice, something which the international magazines and online portals picked up dahil na-feature ito sa Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE.

“Glee Star Charice Pempengco Changes Name to Jake Zyrus After Revealing ‘My Soul is Male.’” ‘Yan ang title sa PEOPLE.

“Glee star Charice Pempengco changes name to Jake Zyrus.” ‘Yan naman ang item about Charice, este Jake Zyrus, sa Entertainment Weekly.

Even world-renowned blogger Perez Hilton ay nagbigay ng panahon para kay Charice by saying “You inspire us” on his Twitter account.

Agad namang nagpasalamat si Jake Zyrus and said, “Thank you, Perez, You have supported me ever since. I love you.”