Vice: Pag ako yumaman, mag-eeroplano ako araw araw!

VICE Ganda took to Twitter to express his lamentations about the seemingly unsolvable traffic situation in the country. Hindi nakapunta si Vice sa kanyang destination dahil sa matinding traffic. “Sobrang lala talaga ng traffic. Alam kong di na to bago pero di mo pa rin mapigilang mapamura dahl sa perwisyo. Lalo na’t milyon ang tax ko!” “Twing magbabayad ako ng milyun milyong tax napapapikit ako. At tuwing naiipit ako sa trapik napapamura tlga ko sa sama ng loob. San napunta?” “Andami ko pang patatawaning tao pero paano ko sila mapupuntahan kung ganito ang sitwasyon ng trapiko? Kahit anung adjust mo wala pa rin!” “Kung di man sa pagresolba ng trapiko sana lang talaga sa ibang serbisyo mapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino ung tax na ibinayad ko.” “At ayun na nga di nako nakarating s patutunguhan ko. Bumalik na lng ako ng ABS. So from 3:45-5:45 nag fieldtrip lng kami sa EDSA! Ang husay!” “Pag ako lng talaga naging ubod yaman mageeroplano ko araw araw at HU U ka saking hayup kang bwakanabitch kang trapik ka!” Actually, hindi naman nagbabago ang problema sa Pilipinas at ang trapik ang isa roon. Problem is, mukhang walang kakayanan ang mga taong gobyerno na masolusyonan ang perennial traffic problem. That makes them INUTILE!!!

