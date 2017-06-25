Tumbok Karera Tips, June 25, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Mighty Miggy; TUMBOK – (4) Shining Courage; LONGSHOT – (7) Suave Saint

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Trust Now; TUMBOK – (3) Double Strike; LONGSHOT – (9) Fly High

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Lakan; TUMBOK – (1) Pinagtipunan/King Bull; LONGSHOT – (2) Messi/Driven

Race 4 PATOK – (3) Fantastic Gee / Reward For Effort; TUMBOK – (6) Joy Joy Joy/Crotales; LONGSHOT – (7) Born Unto Battle/Purging Line

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Anino; TUMBOK – (7) Alupya Star/Strongmanzap; LONGSHOT – (2) Miss Thrifty/Ashley’s Gift

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Royal Reign; TUMBOK – (5) Show The Whip; LONGSHOT – (1) Summer Style

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Definitely Great; TUMBOK – (9) Sta. Monica One; LONGSHOT – (2) Dave Joshua

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Sea Master; TUMBOK – (5) Calm Like Dew; LONGSHOT – (1) Heart Smart

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Guatemala / Penrith; TUMBOK – (6) Honeywersmypants / Guanta Na Mera; LONGSHOT – (3) Whispering Hope

Race 10 : PATOK – (7) Atinkupung Sinsing; TUMBOK – (8) Rosario Princess; LONGSHOT – (5) Fearless Boss

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Magic In The Air / Red Lakota; TUMBOK – (5) Cassie Dear; LONGSHOT – (4) Five Star

Race 12 : PATOK – (5) Prinz Lao; TUMBOK – (2) Tabing Ilog; LONGSHOT – (9) Katana

Race 13 : PATOK – (10) Flash Dance/Satin Lace; TUMBOK – (2) Caravaggio; LONGSHOT – (7) Mandolin/Ilovehenry

