Kahit chubby magkaka-BF din kaya?

Sulat mula kay Jhen ng Catmon, Sta. Maria, Bulacan

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Medyo mataba po ako ito siguro ang dahilan kung bakit 29 na ang edad ko sa ngayon pero wala pa rin akong boyfriend. Minsan nagka-boyfriend pero hindi seryoso kaya nawala rin. Gusto kong magpapayat kasi gusto kong magka-boyfriend at maging ligawin. Ang kaso mahina ang disiplina ko sa aking sarili. Ang gusto ko lang malaman ay kung kahit kaya may pagka-chubby ako at hindi sumeksi, pero pipilitin ko pong magpapayat, magkaka-boyfriend din kaya ako? At kung magkaka-boyfriend ako kailan kaya ito mangyayari at ano ang zodiac sign ng lalaking magiging first and last boyfriend ko? September 29, 1987 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Jhen ng Bulacan

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Jhen wag kang mag-alala, kahit mataba ka, kapansin-pansing may malinaw at kaisa-isang Marriage Line (Illustration 1. arrow 1.) na gumuhit sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin anuman ang timbang mo sa ngayon at anuman ang pisikal na itsura, sa takdang panahong inilaan ng kapalaran magkaka-boyfriend ka hanggang sa tuluyang makapag-asawa.

Cartomancy:

Queen of Hearts, Jack of Hearts at King of Spades ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing dawalang lalaki ang sabay na darating sa iyong buhay at malilito ka pa sa pagpili. Ngunit ang Jack of Hearts ay nagsasabing yong mas bata at yong halos kasing edad mo lang ang dapat mong piliin.

Itutuloy…

