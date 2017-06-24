Anak ni Marjorie tinalakan ni Gretchen ingrata raw at walang utang na loob

Naimbiyerna si Gretchen Barretto sa pamangkin niyang si Claudia Barretto when one follower posted, “Claudia’s interview where she called you someone else is on youtube entitled Claudie Barretto on comparison to Gretchen singing voice.”

Agad itong sinagot ni La Greta and said, “The someone else (me) that Claudie is referring to happen to give her a safe home for a few good years until her tita Claudine took over (put her to school) gave her a comfortable life until (Recom Echiverrie CAME ALONG & sends her to school and nice home. (I pray that Claudiea will not call Recom Echiverrie someone else someone else.”

“She must be suffering from AMNESIA (I’m not surprised. Very UNGRATEFUL CHILD Not only to me but also to Claudine,” dagdag pa niya.

Nag-react ang netizens and felt na masyadong magulo ang mga Barretto.

“Claudine is very generous talaga no sa lahat ng magkakapatid she was never selfish.”

“True. Baka kaya sya depressed dahil sa sobrang love nya sa family nya but they can’t love her back katulad ng pagmamahal nila sakanya.”

“Grabe yung pamilyang to, hindi lang siblings nag aaway away nag spill over na to aunts and nieces. I’d always pick a simpler life kesa yung gantong glam life pero walang peace of mind.”

“Oh my God these barettos dont value family anymore. I feel sad. From mother to daughter ganun na lang ang naging ugali.

“Di na nila kelangan si clau at gretch kasi may recom na si madam marj.”

“Bakit halos inasa lahat ni Marjorie sa mga kapatid nya yung mga responsibilidad nya? Tapos kapag hindi na nya kailangan, aawayin.”

“To be fair to gretchen and claudine they really provided for their family. I clearly remember claudine spoiling marjorie’s kids during her heydays when she was earning well. She was a doting aunt. Gusto nya ng malaking bahay where the pamangkins can gather. It’s just sad na na-brainwash ni marjorie si claudia.”

Habang sinusulat namin ang item na ito, wala pang sagot si Claudia Barretto o ang ina niyang si Marjorie Barretto.