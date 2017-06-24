Pokwang pinatigil muna sa pagtatrabaho, delikado ang pagbubuntis

SPEAKING of TWBA, binati namin si Lee O’Brian after his interview with Boy Abunda. Lee is the boyfriend of Pokwang who is seven-and-a-half weeks preggy now.

Nabanggit ni Lee sa kanyang interbyu na may ibibigay na silang pangalan for the baby just in case na boy ang firstborn nila ni Pokwang. Based on Lee’s family tradition na sinusunod nila for the past generations, William daw ang magiging first name ng baby nila ni Pokwang.

Dahil sensitibo ang pagbubuntis ni Pokwang, kailangan daw ng total bed-rest. Kaya tigil muna si Pokwang sa taping ng Ang Probinsyano at Banana Sundae.

Mabuti na lang at nakapag-guest pa si Lee sa Maalaala Mo Kaya bago makumpirma ang kalagayan ni Pokie. Si Lee ang gumanap na tatay ni Liza Soberano sa lifestory ni Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach sa MMK na ipinalabas kamakailan.

Speaking of Maalaala Mo Kaya, another super heartwarming and inspiring story ang dudurog muli sa puso ng manonood sa episode tonight.

Bibida rito sina Ketchup Eusebio at child star na si Marco Masa. Tulad ng naging episode na pinagbidahan ni Piolo Pascual sa drama anthology ni Charo Santos last week, nag-viral din sa social media ang tungkol sa disabled vegetable seller na taga-Tiaong, Quezon dahil sa kanyang custom-made na tricycle na tailor-fitted for his special condition.

Makakasama rin dito sina Empress Schuck, Allan Paule, Alicia Alonzo at Crispin Pinesa, sa direksyon ni Dado Lumibao.