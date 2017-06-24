Writer ng GMA umepal na naman, pinagtulungan ng bashers

SUZETTE Something felt irrelevant siguro kasi hindi na siya pinag-uusapan kaya naman she again made her presence felt sa social media.
Nag-react ang Suzette sa kanyang Twitter account and said, “From the Sanggre sisters (kaka txt lang sa akin) di daw sila nagtutweet. Ever. So may…posers!”
“Huwat??? Pirena, Danaya, Amihan, Alena! Nagtutweet kayo???”
She also posted the tweet which made her react, not realizing the pagkakaiba of sanggre and sangre.
“Mga SANGREs tweet lang ng tweet!# LaLunaSangreAngPropesiya,” her tweet said.
Not surprisingly, na-bash ang feeling relevant writer ng Siyete sa isang popular website.
“Nakakatawa sila! Hahaha! Di nalang asikasuhin mga di nagrerate na shows nila.”
“Ano pa aasahan mo Kay Doctolero? Makikisawsaw sa kasikatan ng LLS yan dahil flop ang mga shows nya. Whahahahaha.”
“Trying to be relevant si ateng! Kung maka-arte sila kala mo nagre-rate ang show nila at sila umimbento sa salitang Sangre. Duh!”
“La Luna Sangre is the Spanish term for Blood moon. It is a legitimate title. So, what is the fuss started by this writer.”
“Quality wise, this drama in ABS is so well done, in terms of production design, casting and the quality of the acting.”
“Teh okay ka lang mas sikat to kesa sa Encantadia (yung nauna) Baka sa ka-F tard na gaya mo. Hindi man ganun kaganda ang effects noon ng Encantadia wag na nating i-deny na tumatak talaga yung show sa mga Pinoy mapa ka-F man o ka-H.”
Nagpapapansin lang siguro si Suzette dahil waley na siyang kinang sa social media. Irrelevant na siya at kung di siya magtataray ay walang papansin sa kanya.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94