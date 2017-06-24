Ryan buhay na buhay na uuwi kay Judy Ann mula sa buwis-buhay Himalayan adventure

TAGUMPAY ang Team Pilipinas na kinabibilangan ni Ryan Agoncillo dahil sila ang nakauna sa pag-akyat sa Himalayan sakay ng motorsiklo ayon sa post ng manager niyang si Noel Ferrer sa kanyang Instagram account.

“CONGRATULATIONS & WE ARE PROUD OF YOU Team Pilipinas especially to our panganay @ryan_agoncillo!!! JOB WELL DONE!!! Ride Ph received this statement from the Himalayan Adventure Team ‘Pinas: HIMALAYAN ADVENTURE TEAM ‘PINAS MADE HISTORY!

“The first Filipino Motorcycle riding team to reach Khardungla ‘World’s Highest Motorable Road’ in the world at 18,380 ft. conquering the Himalayas at minus 5 degrees, extreme road terrain and fatigue,” bahagi ng caption ni Noel.

Nagpasalamat naman ang buong team sa suportang ibinigay sa kanila. Bahagi ng mensahe nila, “We are glad that we have opened the gateway for other Filipino riders to conquer the Himalayas.”

Proud na babalik sa pamilya si Ryan na kanyang iniwan upang i-pursue ang pangarap niyang ito, pati na ang trabaho niya sa Eat Bulaga. Makakahinga na rin ng maluwag ang misis niyang si Judy Ann Santos na umaming inatake rin siya ng nerbyos nang gawin ni Ryan ang nasabing adventure.