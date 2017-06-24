Change of name ni Charice walang logic, napaka-senseless

PARANG naririnig na naming iuusal ito ni Charice—doing a BB Gandanghari—sa kanyang napipintong pagbabalik-showbiz.

Kaluluwa na lang ang sumikat na Charice noon na nag-reincarnate sa katauhan ni Jake Zyrus.

While it’s anybody’s choice to rename himself, bigkasin man namin nang paulit-ulit ang kanyang assumed name, it doesn’t ring a bell much less a belfry.

Marami na kasing Jake sa showbiz. May Cuenca, may Ejercito, may Tordessilas. Idagdag pa ang Vargas with an “H” na kapag binigkas, dapat may hangin (Je-heyk!).

Naiba lang ng spelling, pero may Miley Cyrus na rin na isang international singer like Charice.

Tuloy, hinahanapan namin ng logic ang change of name ni Charice, dahil ba nag-out na siya, therefore, she should carry a masculine name?

Marami na ring nag-out, ah? But they choose not to alter their names. Si Aiza Seguerra na ikinasal na’t lahat, has changing her name ever crossed her mind?

Si Ellen Degeneres na proud din sa kanyang partner, sumagi rin ba sa isip niya na palitan ang pangalang nagpasikat sa kanya bilang TV host?

Or is this Charice’s ploy to get away from her haunting tragic past bunga ng paghihiwalay nila ni Alyssa Quijano?

Kung ito ang premise, how sure is Charice that Jake Zyrus’ personal life will be perfect this time?

At sa kaso ni Charice na umani ng international recognition dahil sa kanyang talento—and not because of her personal what-have-you—what bearing does her new name have?

Jake Zyrus. Jake Zyrus. Jake Zyrus. Mukhang mas angkop ang screen name na ito sa leather jacket-wearing bida sa mga man-to-man video.

So, what name do we suggest Charice had better use? Hmmm, para mas politically correct, how about Bro Cha?