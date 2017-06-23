Quantcast

Hayden Kho, Vicki Belo nagpakasal na; binasbasan ni Mayor Abby Binay

4:07 pm | Friday, June 23rd, 2017

NAGPAKASAL na sina Dra. Vicki Belo at Hayden Kho (sa pamamagitan ng civil wedding).
Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Vicki ng litrato nila ni Hayden kasama ang anak na si Scarlet Snow at si Makati Mayor Abigail Binay na siyang nag-officiate ng kanilang civil wedding.
Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “I was afraid that I would feel like I would lose my freedom by getting married. Instead I feel joyful and free. Thank you #mayorabbybinay for officiating our civil wedding.”
Sa IG naman ni Hayden makikita ang litrato nila ni Vicki habang naghahalikan na may mensaheng, “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” #OfficiallyOffTheMarket!”
Para sa kaalaman ng lahat, 23 years ang agwat ng edad ng bagong kasal, 61 na si Vicki habang 37 naman si Hayden.

