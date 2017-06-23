Ilang lugar sa 4 na lungsod sa MM apektado ng brownout

APEKTADO ng brownout ang ilang lugar sa apat na lungsod ng Metro Manila, kabilang na ang Makati, Maynila, Mandaluyong at Paranaque, na ayon sa Manila Electric Company (Meralco ay dahil sa isasagawang maintenance simula bukas.

Sa isang advisory na ipinalabas kahapon, sinabi ng Merlaco na ganap na alas-9 ng umaga ngayong araw sa pagitan ng alas-9 ng umaga at alas-4 ng hapon, apektado ng brownout ang Washington Sycip Park at Corinthian Plaza Building sa Gamboa st. sa Legaspi Village at mula alas-9 ng umaga hanggang alas-9:30 ng umaga at sa pagitan ng alas-3:30 ng hapon at alas-4 ng hapon, apektado ang bahagi ng Soria st. mula sa Trasierra st. kabilang na ang Prudential Life Plan Building, B & M Bldg., KL Mosaic, All Seasons Bldg., Eton Parkview Greenbelt, First Midland Office Condominium, CJV Tower, Greenbelt Radissons, Somerset Millenium Hotel, The Biltmore Bldg., Zaragosa Bldg. and Mosaic at Greenbelt sa Legaspi Village.

Ito ay dahil sa gagawing line reconductoring sa kahabaan ng Gamboa st. sa Legaspi Village.

Bukas, kabilang sa apektado ng preventive maintenance at testing work sa Meralco Sta. Ana substation sa pagitan ng alas-8 ng umaga at alas-9 ngu umaga at alas-3 ng hapon at alas-4 ng hapon ay ang mga sumusunod:

Mga bahagit ng Pedro Gil (Herran) and Old Panaderos streets. mula sa Pres. Quirino Ave. hanggang Lambingan Bridge, kasama na ang Fabie Estate Subdivision sa Paco, Maynila; Embarcadero, New Panaderos, Isabel, Calderon, Jose Syquia, M. Roxas, Medel, Cagayan, Kasarinlan, Sta. Clara at Lamayan streets; Plaza Felipe Calderon, Lawanit House – Sta. Ana, Kimika Industrial Sales, Dimayuga Hospital; at Tiongson Compound sa Sta. Ana, Manila.

Mga bahagi ng Tejeron st. mula sa Pedro Gil (Herran) st. hanggang Del Pan st. kasama ang Pilar Estate; San Andres extension at Garrido st. sa Sta. Ana, Maynila.

Mga bahagi ng A. Francisco st. mula sa Pasig Line st. hanggang sa South Super Highway (Pres. Osmeña Highway), kasama na ang Arellano Ave.; Road 14, Suter extension, Diamante, Arellano, M. Torres, Eloriaga, Estrada, Liwayway, Iridium, Oro-B, Tenorio, Mercurio, Opalo, Dagonoy at G. Del Pilar st. sa Sta. Ana at San Andres sa Maynila.

Mga bahagi ng Havana, P. Domingo at A. P. Reyes Ave. mula sa Isabel st. sa Sta. Ana, Maynila hanggang malapit sa H. Santos st. sa Barangay Carmona, Makati City, kasama na ang Del Pan at Pilar st. sa Sta. Ana, Maynila; Pagkakaisa at P. Nuñez st. sa Barangay Carmona, Makati City.

Mga bahagi ng Claro Castañeda at J. P. Rizal st. mula sa 5th st. hanggang Coronado st. kasama na ang 2nd, 4th at Saniboy st.; at Merryland Village sa Barangays Namayan at Hulo sa Mandaluyong City.