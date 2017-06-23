Ilang lugar sa 4 na lungsod sa MM apektado ng brownout

APEKTADO ng brownout ang ilang lugar sa apat na lungsod ng Metro Manila, kabilang na ang Makati, Maynila, Mandaluyong at Paranaque, na ayon sa Manila Electric Company (Meralco ay dahil sa isasagawang maintenance simula bukas.
Sa isang advisory na ipinalabas kahapon, sinabi ng Merlaco na ganap na alas-9 ng umaga ngayong araw sa pagitan ng alas-9 ng umaga at alas-4 ng hapon, apektado ng brownout ang Washington Sycip Park at Corinthian Plaza Building sa Gamboa st. sa Legaspi Village at mula alas-9 ng umaga hanggang alas-9:30 ng umaga at sa pagitan ng alas-3:30 ng hapon at alas-4 ng hapon, apektado ang bahagi ng Soria st. mula sa Trasierra st. kabilang na ang Prudential Life Plan Building, B & M Bldg., KL Mosaic, All Seasons Bldg., Eton Parkview Greenbelt, First Midland Office Condominium, CJV Tower, Greenbelt Radissons, Somerset Millenium Hotel, The Biltmore Bldg., Zaragosa Bldg. and Mosaic at Greenbelt sa Legaspi Village.
Ito ay dahil sa gagawing line reconductoring sa kahabaan ng Gamboa st. sa Legaspi Village.
Bukas, kabilang sa apektado ng preventive maintenance at testing work sa Meralco Sta. Ana substation sa pagitan ng alas-8 ng umaga at alas-9 ngu umaga at alas-3 ng hapon at alas-4 ng hapon ay ang mga sumusunod:
