33 mag-aaral nalason matapos kumain ng ‘isaw’ burger sa Pangasinan Inquirer

NALASON ang 33 mag-aaral sa elementarya matapos kumain ng “isaw” burger na ibinenta sa labas ng kanilang paaralan sa Pangasinan. Sinabi ni Dr. Anna Maria Theresa de Guzman, provincial health officer, na naka-confine ang 22 sa mga apektadong mag-aaral na may edad na 9 hanggang 12-anyos sa Pangasinan Provincial Hospital sa San Carlos City, samantalang pinauwi naman ang iba pa matapos mabigyan ng karampatang lunas. “They are now in stable condition,” sabi ni De Guzman. Idinagdag ni De Guzaman na nakaramdam ang mga mag-aaral na pawang nagmula sa Nalsian-Bacayao Elementary School, ng pananakit ng tiyan, pagsusuka ilang minuto matapos kumain ng burger, na ibinibenta ng P5 kada isa sa labas ng paaralan. Pinahalong bituka at atay ng manok ang ginawang burger patty. Ayon sa pulisya, pinaghahanap pa nila ang nagtitinda na nakaalis na nang makaramdam ng pagkalason ang mga mag-aaral.

