176 sa 469 bagong firetruck depektibo

Depektibo umano ang 176 sa 469 fire truck na binili ng gobyerno noong 2015 sa halagang P2.577 bilyon.

Sa inilabas na report ng Commission on Audit, kinuwestyon din nito ang iregularidad sa pagpili ng supplier, at ang desisyon na bumili ng mas mura subalit hindi mapagkakatiwalaang brand, delay na deliver, at ang hindi pagmulta sa dealer na hindi nakasunod sa kontrata.

Ibinigay umano ang kontrata sa Kolonwel Trading at parent nito na Hubei Jiangnan Special Automobile Company Ltd. na nakabase sa China.

Saklaw ng kontrata ang 244 fire engine na may 1,000-gallon capacity sa halagang P6 milyon bawat isa at 225 unit ng 500-gallon capacity sa halagang P5,000 bawat isa.

Mayroon umanong problema ang 176 trak na binili gaya ng sirang side mirror at lock ng pinto, hindi gumagana ang airbrake system, namamatay ang makina at biglang kumakabig ang mga gulong habang tumatakbo.

Sa isang sulat sinabi ng supplier na inaayos na nila ang mga depekto ng mga trak.

“As of May 9, 2017, 107 trucks are still to be repaired by the Supplier. The Audit Team Leaders of the BFP Regional Offices 1, 6, and 11 issued AOMs (Audit Observation Memorandum) on reported defects in the fire trucks and observed that the defects would affect the capability of the end-user regions to efficiently respond to emergency cases,” saad ng COA.

Sinabi ng COA na kuwestyunable din kung umabot sa 60 porsyento ng Kolonwel ang pagmamay-ari ng mga Pilipino gaya ng requirement sa batas.

Noong 2012, ang asset ng Kolonwel ay P1.4 milyon at P1.6 milyon noong 2013. “Under their agreement, the parties shall contribute the amount of P100,000,000 as initial funding requirement of the Joint Venture whereby Kolonwel shall put up P60,000,000 of 60 percent thereof,” saad ng COA. “Considering Kolonwel Trading’s assets in CYs 2012 and 2013, …the financial capability to contribute the P60 million to the JV is highly questionable. This casted doubt the 60 percent Filipino interest in the JV, affecting its eligibility to participate in the public bidding.”