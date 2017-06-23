P10M halaga ng shabu nakumpiska sa bahay ng ex-mayor ng Marawi Inquirer

NAREKOBER ng tropa ng gobyerno ang dalawang kilo ng shabu sa bahay ng isang dating mayor ng Marawi City na sinasabing tagasuporta ng teroristang Maute Group. Sinabi ni Chief Inspector William Santos, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group for Mindanao, na nakumpiska ang tinatayang P10 milyong halaga ng shabu ganao na alas-10 ng umaga mula sa bahay ni dating Marawi mayor Solitario Ali. Idinagdag ni Santos na kabilang si Ali sa high value target bilang isa sa mga nagbibigay ng tulong pinansiyal sa Maute. Nauna nang pinangalanan ni Pangulong Duterte si Ali bilang isang narcopolitician.

