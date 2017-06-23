PH bukas sa alok ng Autralia na 2 military surveillance aircraft sa Marawi City

SINABI ng Palasyo na bukas ang gobyerno sa alok ng Autralia na magpapadala ng dalawang military surveillance aircraft para magamit sa patuloy na operasyon sa Marawi City ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan laban sa teroristang grupong Maute.

Sa isang briefing sa Davao City, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nakikipag-ugnayan na ang Department of National Defense (DND) sa mga opisyal ng Australia kaugnay ng kanilang alok.

“As we previously stated, we would gladly welcome any form of foreign assistance allowed under our Constitution to help suppress the rebellion in Marawi. Our Defense officials are in close coordination with their Australian counterparts in the latter’s offer of providing surveillance support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” sabi ni Abella.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na naging matagumpay ang naging trilateral na pag-uusap ng Pilipinas, Indonesia at Malaysiya kung saan nagkasundo ang tatlong bansa na gumawa ng kolektibong aksyon para labanan ang terorismo.

“Foreign military, intelligence officials from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia had a fruitful and productive discussion on a trilateral cooperation aimed at preventing extremists and terrorists from establishing operational bases in Southeast Asia,” dagdag ni Abella.

Samantala, sinabi ni Abella na nagkahanda na ang administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte para sa komprehensibong reconstruction plan para sa Marawi City.

“Repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of public infrastructure in Marawi will be funded. As in a conversation with (Budget) Secretary Ben (Benjamin) Diokno this morning. He did say that… he affirmed that the… the financial aid as promised, the 10 billion as promised will come from PAGCOR and reconstruction of infra will come from the GAA,” ayon pa kay Abella. (Bella Cariaso)