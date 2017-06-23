Super Lotto jackpot tumawid na sa P50M mark By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tumawid na sa P50 million mark ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49. At inaasahan na lalo pa itong latakia matapos na hindi tamaan ang P51.8 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Walang nakakuha sa winning number combination na 28-04-11-37-19-47. Nanalo naman ng tig-P43,100 ang 21 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P800 naman ang 900 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 16,961 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.