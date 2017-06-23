Uunlad ang kabuhayan kung sa malayong lugar maninirahan By Joseph Greenfield Bandera

Sulat mula kay Issa ng Poblacion II, Obrero, Butuan City

Dear Sir Greenfield, Mga limang taon na kaming kasal ng mister ko at may dalawa na kaming anak. Ang problema hanggang ngayon ay hirap pa rin kami sa buhay. Sa bukid lang nagtatrabaho ang mister ko habang ako naman ay tapos ng teacher pero hindi ako nagtuturo sa ngayon; nagtu-tutor lang na may maliit lang na suweldo. Naisipan kong sumangguni sa inyo upang itanong kung paano po ba uunlad at makakaaahon sa kahirapan ang aming pamilya? Dapat ba akong magturo sa public school kahit hindi naman ako pasado sa board exam? Sana matulungan n’yo kami na umunlad para sa aming mga anak. December 14, 1984 ang birthday ko at May 17, 1982 naman ang mister ko.

Umaasa,

Issa ng Butuan City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Upang umunlad ang inyong kabuhayan, sa malayong lugar kayo manirahan. Maganda ang Travel Line (Illustration 1. arrow 1.) sa iyong palad dahil nagsasabi ito na “sa sandaling umalis kayo sa kasalukuyan ninyong lugar at puwede ring may mag-abroad sa inyo ni mister ay mas mabilis kayong makakaahon sa kahirapan hanggang sa yumaman.”

Cartomancy:

Seven of Diamonds, Nine of Diamonds at Nine of Hearts ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing kung ngayon pa lang ay lalayo na kayo sa kasalukuyan ninyong bayan at pagkatapos ay may ma-aaplay sa inyo sa abroad, sa taong ito ay may positibo at magandang kapalarang mararanasan.

Itutuloy

