1st album ni Maymay soldout agad; nag-taping na sa ‘La Luna’ By Alex Brosas Bandera

GRABE! Iba talaga ang karisma at magic ni PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner Maymay Entrata sa madlang pipol. Imagine, soldout agad ang kanyang self-titled debut album under Star Music sa kauna-unahang launching nito na ginanap sa SM Skydome recently. Ibig sabihin talagang over pa sa 100% ang suportang ibinibigay sa kanya ng kanyang mga fans. Sumuporta rin sa album launch ni Maymay ang ka-loveteam na si Edward Barber at ang mga kaibigang sina Yong Muhajil, Vivoree Esclito, Marco Gallo at Kisses Delavin na nakasama rin niya sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya noon. Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN sinabi ng dalaga na puro pagpapasalamat na lang sa Diyos ang ginagawa niya ngayon dahil sa patuloy na pagdating ng blessings sa buhay niya. “Noon po kasi parang pa-char-char lang, pero ngayon bigla na binigay sa akin tapos malakihan pa kaya masayang-masaya po ako, sobra talaga lalo na sa mga na-inspire sa buhay ko talaga,” sey ng dalaga. Siguradong mas magiging busy na nga schedule ngayon ni Maymay dahil bukod sa promo ng kanyang album, nagsimula na rin silang mag-taping ni Edward para sa seryeng La Luna Sangre nina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

