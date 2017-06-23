Tatay ni Daniel walang awang pinatay sa socmed; fake news By Alex Brosas Bandera

BAGONG biktima ng fake news sa social media ang tatay ni Daniel Padilla na si Rommel Padilla. Kumalat kahapon ang balitang namatay na raw ang aktor matapos maaksidente. Una raw lumabas ang balitang ito sa Trending News Today website ngunit agad na pinabulaanan ng mga kapamilya ni Rommel. Nag-post din ang co-star ni Rommel sa seryeng The Better Half na si Nadia Montenegro sa kanyang Instagram ng litrato kung saan kasama niya ang aktor bilang patunay na buhay na buhay ang ama ni DJ. Ipinost din niya ang screen grab ng fake news. Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “Kung totoo to…sino tong katabi ko ngayon??? Clone? Twin? Hahahaha! Nasa taping po kami!! Buhay na buhay sya!”

