Mga pampasabog natagpuan sa Cagayan de Oro By John Roson Bandera

Dinisarma ng mga awtoridad ang mga pampasabog, na natagpuan sa Cagayan de Oro City Huwebes ng umaga sa gitna ng mahigpit na seguridad para maiwasan ang pinangangambahang pagkalat ng gulo na dulot ng mga teroristang mula Marawi City. Natagpuan ang dalawang hand grenade, dalawang rifle grenade, at isang bala sa Green Heights, Brgy. Balulang, pasado alas-7, sabi ni Supt. Lemuel Gonda, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Kinordonan ng mga tauhan ng Cagayan de Oro City Police Station 4 (Carmen) ang lugar at pagkatapos ay isinailalim ng Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Team sa “render safe procedures” ang mga pampasabog, aniya. Idineklarang “clear” at ligtas ang lugar alas-8:20, at pagdaka’y itinurn-over sa mga tauhan ng Station 4, ani Gonda. Inaalam pa ng mga imbestigador kung kanino ang mga pampasabog. Nadiskubre ang mga pampasabog kasabay ng muling pagpapahayag ng mga awtoridad ng paniniwala na ilang kasapi ng Maute group na sumalakay sa Marawi City ang nakalipat na sa mga kanugnog na lugar, kabilang ang Cagayan de Oro, sa pamamagitan ng paghalo sa mga evacuee. Ayon sa pulisya, isa ang Balulang sa mga bahagi ng Cagayan de Oro kung saan nakikisliong ang maraming evacuee mula Marawi. Di bababa sa 1,168 residente ng Marawi ang nakikisilong sa barangay, batay sa ulat na inilabas ng pulisya Lunes. Ang naturang bilang ay bahagi ng kabuuang 7,354 evacuee na naitala sa Cagayan de Oro, at mahigit sa 74,000 sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Northern Mindanao region.

