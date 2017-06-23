Nadine sa buntis isyu: False news, pagkain lang ang nasa tiyan ko! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KUMALAT kahapon sa social media ang balitang buntis daw si Nadine Lustre. Buti na lang mabilis na nilinaw ng girlfriend ni James Reid ang tsismis. Ayon sa dalaga, wala siyang idea kung saan nanggaling ang nasabing fake news. “Hindi ko nga po alam, e. Pagkain lang po ‘yung nasa loob ng tiyan ko,” natatawang chika ni Nadine sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Hirit pa nga ng dalaga, kung kailan daw nabawasan ang timbang niya ay saka naman siya natsismis na buntis. Hangga’t maaari ay ayaw nang pumatol ni Nadine sa mga bashers at haters sa social media, pero may pagkakataon na talagang kailangan niyang sumagot lalo na kapag below the belt na ang sinasabi ng mga ito, “Depende kasi, e. May times na dedma. May times talaga na kailangan mag-speak up ka.” Naikuwento rin ng dyowa ni James na kinakarir niya ngayon ang pagpapaganda ng katawan, “Nagdyi-gym po ako pero hindi regular. Controlled eating lang po ako talaga.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.