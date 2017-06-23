Mercedes sa panliligaw ni Coco: Ang tagal na niyan!

NAGULAT kami sa naging reaksyon ni Indie Princess Mercedes Cabral when wasked sa naging relasyon nila ni Coco Martin during their “indie” days together. First time namin mainterbyu si Mercedes sa premiere night ng latest film niyang “Bugso” produced by Mega Films.

Napag-usapan kasi ang paglabas niya sa Ang Probinsyano ni Coco. Happy daw siya sa kung ano ang narating ni Coco ngayon. Nakaka-inspire raw in a way kung paano nagtagumpay ang aktor. And he deserves daw whatever na meron siya ngayon.

Nagkasama sa pelikulang “Serbis” sina Coco at Mercedes and the last movie they did was “Kinatay” na parehong pelikula ni Direk Brillante Mendoza.

“Kapag may pagkakataon na magkikita kami sa set, siyempre bilang magkaibigan natural na magkuwentuhan, kumustahan. Yeah, that’s it. It’s the same kung paano kami rin before,” ani Mercedes.

Then we asked her kung naging magkasintahan ba sila ni Coco or niligawan ba siya noon. Pero nagulat ang mga manunulat sa sagot ni Mercedes.

“C’mon! Ano bang mga tanong ‘yan? Ang tagal-tagal na. It’s been nine years. My God! Hindi pa rin natatapos. Magkaibigan lang. It’s just a story. Tapos bibigyan ninyo ng isyu? Parang you don’t really like, into what the film is about! Which is somewhat like frustrating for actors kasi mas tinitingnan nila ‘yung isyu na hindi naman dapat. Like, you don’t even care what the film is about?”

After that, tinapos na ng mga reporter ang interview with Mercedes.

Tamang-tama naman sa pagsisimula nang pagpapalabas ng “Bugso” na first movie ng kaibigan namin si Direk AA Rocha.

In fairness to Direk AA, na-impart niya sa audience through her “Bugso” ang nais niyang iparating tungkol sa HIV at ang mga biktima ng sakit na ‘to.

“Ang ‘Bugso’ kasi is educational and informative kind of film. Narrative naman siya pero very detailed siya. Detailed na informative through story, parang ganoon ‘yung film niya. So, I think that’s the difference from other HIV/AIDS-story movie,” kwento sa amin ni Mercedes.

Mabusising direktor naman ang description ni Mercedes kay AA. Alam daw ni Direk AA kung ano ang gusto niyang mangyari sa eksena at makuha mula sa kanyang mga artista.