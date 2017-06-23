Maine reynang-reyna, pinatumba si Kris bilang top endorser By Jun Nardo Bandera

KUMALAT sa Instagram ang post ng ilang fans ni Maine Mendoza sa inilabas ng Philippine News Courier na ang idolo na nila ang bagong top product endorser. Ayon sa balita, winalis ng Phenomenal Star si Kris Aquino na number one endorser ng ilang taon. Bilang patunay, may screen grab ng Philippine News Courier pati na ang headline nito. Base ito sa isang product marketing expert na nag-aanalisa ng effect ng celebrities sa sales ng product na kanilang ini-endorso. Taguri ngayon kay Maine ng kanyang fans, siya na ang Queen of Endorsements! To think na mgdadalawang-taon pa lang siya sa showbiz, huh! Kung hindi kayo kumbinsido, tumutok kayo sa inyong mga telebisyon ay bilangin isa-isa ang mga umeereng TV commercial ni Maine.

